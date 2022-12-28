Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $1,481.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,481.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,436.17) to €1,390.00 ($1,478.72) in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $178.95.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.