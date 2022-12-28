Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $2.50

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

