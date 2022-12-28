Reviewing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.53 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.19 Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.41 $76.54 million $1.20 21.73

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84% Corporate Office Properties Trust 18.17% 6.24% 2.50%

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

