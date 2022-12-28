Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $25.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 61.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 300,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 947,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

