Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $129.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.84.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Danske cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.