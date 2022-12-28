Comparing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 0 0 2.00 Primis Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Primis Financial has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Primis Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 2.74 $219.92 million $4.69 9.87 Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.33 $31.25 million $0.90 13.07

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 27.90% 11.88% 1.08% Primis Financial 17.21% 5.78% 0.70%

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 129 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

