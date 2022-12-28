Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $102.20

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

BAH opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

