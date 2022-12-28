Financial Comparison: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clarivate and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.93%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.88%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Clarivate.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 2.91 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.18 D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Clarivate and D-Wave Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

D-Wave Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02% D-Wave Quantum N/A -31.40% -7.22%

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats D-Wave Quantum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

