Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $309.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.06.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 135.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

