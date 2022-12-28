Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Clarus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $266.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

