PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 23.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

