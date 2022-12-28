GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $58.53 Average PT from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.01 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
