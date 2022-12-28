GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $58.53 Average PT from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.01 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.