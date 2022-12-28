APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $22.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG opened at $18.40 on Friday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

