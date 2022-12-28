Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $51.43

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.