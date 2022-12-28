Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 298 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 298 ($3.60).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($59,954.24). In related news, insider Karen Whitworth acquired 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($47,604.39). Also, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($59,954.24). Insiders bought a total of 53,758 shares of company stock worth $11,425,308 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 226.70 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.12. The company has a market cap of £16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,889.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.83%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

