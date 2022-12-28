Financial Comparison: Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -40.15% -19.76% -13.63% monday.com -36.15% -25.26% -17.39%

Risk and Volatility

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Procore Technologies and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $71.36, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. monday.com has a consensus price target of $174.69, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 12.60 -$265.17 million ($1.97) -23.85 monday.com $308.15 million 16.06 -$129.29 million ($3.73) -30.05

monday.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.