Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Financial Review

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.43 $74.08 million $2.14 1.04 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jiayin Group and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Risk and Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 29.85% 237.23% 51.86% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.