Comparing Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) & Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) and Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Mill City Ventures III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $570.89 million 1.16 $362.12 million N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 4.72 $2.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Mill City Ventures III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III 28.96% 8.98% 7.15%

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

(Get Rating)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, nominee, loan guarantee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.