California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of California Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.