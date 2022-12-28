Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) vs. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Critical Contrast

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 5 5 0 2.36 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $104.96, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than First Bank.

This table compares Northern Trust and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.84% 15.12% 0.94% First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 2.82 $1.55 billion $7.34 11.98 First Bank $98.87 million 2.73 $35.43 million $1.78 7.79

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northern Trust pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Northern Trust beats First Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

