Financial Survey: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) versus Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -276.86% -146.44% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -328.65% 12.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Coeptis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 5.79 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -0.96 Coeptis Therapeutics N/A N/A $15.23 million N/A N/A

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Coeptis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.10%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

