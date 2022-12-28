Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $5,750.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,750.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

