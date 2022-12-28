EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $167.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EGP opened at $148.25 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

