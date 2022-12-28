Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $314.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $292.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

