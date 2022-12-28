Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $182.19

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.19.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

