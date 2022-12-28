Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Target Price at $107.42

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.42.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.