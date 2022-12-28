Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $9.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

