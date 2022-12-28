Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $190.42

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.42.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WEX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in WEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.