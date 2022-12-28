Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price at C$156.39

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$156.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$163.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

