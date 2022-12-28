Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$13.09

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

