Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Target Price at GBX 731

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 731 ($8.82).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 670 ($8.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,547.43).

Phoenix Group Trading Up 0.7 %

About Phoenix Group

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 501 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.40 ($8.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.95.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.