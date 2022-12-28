Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$48.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$37.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

