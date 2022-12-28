Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $22.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.82. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average of $253.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

