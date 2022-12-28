NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $127.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NIKE by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

