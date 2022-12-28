The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $218.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in FedEx by 157.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

