NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

