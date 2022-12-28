FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.
FedEx Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
