FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.