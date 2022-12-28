NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $122.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

