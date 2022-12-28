Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on SAP in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €97.24 ($103.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($133.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €100.60 and a 200-day moving average of €92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

