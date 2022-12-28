FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $211.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

