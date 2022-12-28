IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 4.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.