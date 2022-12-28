FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Paychex, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the business services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

