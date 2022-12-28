Head-To-Head Review: Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) vs. Its Rivals

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tenet Fintech Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenet Fintech Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors 1802 12041 25362 567 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Tenet Fintech Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Fintech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors -58.09% -79.77% -9.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million -$39.70 million -0.74 Tenet Fintech Group Competitors $1.83 billion $285.61 million -6.78

Tenet Fintech Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and to facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Its Chinese Business Hub uses the Cubeler AI and analytics engine to match lenders with borrowers to provide access to credit and purchase order financing solutions to businesses in various industries including factories, raw material suppliers, transportation, e-commerce, insurance and clean technology. Its AI-enabled business ecosystem has vast amount of data, which is analyzed to automate transactions and provide services to clients ranging from supply chain participants to banks and insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

