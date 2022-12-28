Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$20.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.95.

INE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.