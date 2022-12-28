Financial Review: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus target price of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 182.24 -$2.07 million N/A N/A InMode $357.57 million 8.08 $164.97 million $2.07 16.77

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07% InMode 40.93% 39.52% 34.40%

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

