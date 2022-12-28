Critical Analysis: Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) & Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplifon and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Amplifon currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Amplifon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplifon is more favorable than Zadar Ventures.

This table compares Amplifon and Zadar Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.30 billion 2.46 $186.68 million $0.93 26.88 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.08

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 8.10% 21.34% 5.58% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38%

Summary

Amplifon beats Zadar Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

