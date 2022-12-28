Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Target Price at $29.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

