Reviewing Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.21 agilon health $1.83 billion 3.62 -$406.49 million ($0.26) -61.96

Lisata Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lisata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% agilon health -4.30% -9.31% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lisata Therapeutics and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 agilon health 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 494.60%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 76.13%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than agilon health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of agilon health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, agilon health has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats agilon health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

