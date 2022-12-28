Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Price Target at $86.00

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CRI opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

