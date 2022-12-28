Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $17.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.90 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. Research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

